Hijab Controversy: Kwara Govt Finally Reopens Schools

Kwara State government has ordered the reopening of 10 schools in Ilorin shut last month over the use of hijab by Muslim female students.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun, announced this in a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday night.

Mrs Adeosun said the schools would reopen on Wednesday, March 17.

“The government is convinced that its policy to allow willing Muslim schoolgirls to wear their hijab (face covering) in public schools will lead to sustainable peace and communal harmony anchored on mutual respect and understanding.

“This path to mutual respect, understanding, and peace with regards to hijaab had long been adopted in all of the northern Nigeria and many states in the Southwest such as Lagos, Osun, Ekiti, and the Oyo States.

“As the students resume normal classes, the government took special notice of the plight of those of them preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and hereby directs affected schools to hold at least two-hour extra lesson for all the intending candidates after school hours daily.”