How to Avoid Online Casino Scams

Online casino scams can involve anything from rigging the house edge to stealing personal information. It might sound scary, but if you understand how these scams work, you won’t be taken advantage of! To keep yourself safe, you just need to know what to look out for.

There’s nothing better than being able to win money through an entertaining activity that can be done from anywhere you choose. You can play free online casino games from the comfort of your bed or couch, during your commute, or even while you wait for a meeting. The opportunities are endless, which is why online casino games are growing in popularity every year on a global scale.

The expansion of these games is unprecedented and more countries are beginning to see the economic benefits of the industry. However, this expansion comes at a cost to online safety. There has been an explosion of new online casino sites, and while the variety they offer to players is amazing, it also means there are some unscrupulous sites that are simply out there to take players’ money through a variety of tricks and scams.

There are some important aspects to take into consideration before choosing an online casino. This involves doing some research and keeping an eye out for red flags.

Indication of online scams

Here are some red flags to keep an eye out for, as well as some warning signs that will help you avoid losing your hard-earned cash. These signs are almost impossible to detect if you don’t know what you are looking for, and are specifically aimed at beginners who could be tempted by attractive offers that are scams in disguise. Don’t forget that most online casino scams often look like professional websites.

The Return to Player (RTP) is Super Low or Not Existed

Casino scams aren’t always related to payments and fraud. One of the most common scams is rigging games so that the house always wins.

The RTP (return to player) is the percentage of money from all bets over a period of time that will be returned to players. It’s the opposite of the house edge: if the house edge is 10%, the RTP is 90%, etc. Online gambling sites that are reputable and reliable will always display their RTP. They will also include information about the relevant gaming enforcement agency that has approved the site in the footer or somewhere else on the page.

You should be wary of casinos that don’t show the RTP at all, or that have an RTP lower than 80%. The average RTP should be between 94 and 98%.

Withdrawals Problem

Imagine this: you’ve just finished up an incredible run and you’re simply waiting for the money to reflect in your account. The wait goes on for days, weeks, and even months. Even though you’ve gone through a lengthy account verification process and confirmed the withdrawal, the casino just seems unwilling to pay up.

This is a common kind of online scam. Casinos start out paying on time, but the payments slowly become more complicated and take longer to reflect in your account. They will often say it’s got to do with a clash with their terms and conditions that you‘ve agreed to.

One of the best ways to avoid this is to read reviews on the site and hear other people’s experiences. You should also make sure that there is a range of withdrawal options. Look out for sites that only have one or two options and that don’t support PayPal. Paypal is incredibly stringent in their verification process and usually indicates that the company is legitimate.

To further avoid facing this problem, we high recommended you to try your first time at https://swin55.online/ as they are not only the top rated online casino site but also the highest reputable online casino site in Malaysia.

Requiring Personal Data

Poor quality casinos won’t have the right security measures in place to protect your information. Always look for secure sites with “https” in the URL and never give out personal information such as social security numbers, ID numbers, or detailed bank information.

If an online casino asks for personal information that could put you at risk, don’t give it to them!

Personal data theft is one of the most serious and common scams online, but any reputable gaming company will have security measures in place to protect yours.

Poor Customer Services

Shady casinos don’t want you to be able to contact them to ask where your money is. The best online casinos will have several 24/7 customer support options. This includes being able to call directly, email, or chat with them throughout the day and night.

If you can’t find many options to get in touch with an online casino, or if you’re having difficulty getting through to whatever contact options they do advertise, this could be a serious red flag.

If there are negative reviews complaining about a site’s customer service, we’d recommend you don’t spend your money there.

Anyhow, Swin55 provides a very good customer services, if you would like to do any comparison between online casino sites, you can choose https://swin55.online/ as the baseline.

Extremely High Bonuses That Doesn’t Seem To Be True

Many casinos offer sign-up or welcome bonuses, but if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is! Any kind of bonus that requires you to deposit money before receiving your bonus is simply a scam.

These kinds of online scams are elaborate and well-thought-out. It may seem like you are going to get your bonus eventually, but the process is often intentionally complicated and lengthy, and as a result, most people give up halfway through and lose their deposit.

Look out for sites that have special offers and bonuses that require a deposit. The best kind of online casino will have enough other incentives to attract players, and won’t have to rely on any scammy deposit schemes.

Top 3 Common Complaints

If you are wondering how to get money back after being scammed online then we’ve got some bad news for you – that’s unlikely to happen. Scam companies are unfortunately pretty good at what they do, so even if your report manages to get the site blacklisted, don’t bank on seeing your cash again. But rest assured that you have saved many other players from falling prey to the same fraudulent schemes.

These are some of the most common casino scams:

Payout Problems

If you are lucky enough to hit the jackpot on your favorite casino game, you’ll expect a payout in a short period of time. The process should only take a few hours, so if you find yourself waiting a few days, it might mean your money isn’t coming through.

Long payment processes and failure to pay are the most common complaints against fraudulent companies. Customer service is non-existent in these kinds of establishments, so people tend to get suspicious after being ignored for a few days, and many end up contacting the authorities in an attempt to get the fraudulent casino blacklisted.

Withdrawal Issues

If you put your money into a casino, you’re going to want to be able to take that money out too. A common online casino scam is the inability to withdraw your winnings or deposit.

Illegitimate casinos will frustrate their customers with elaborate withdrawal processes or include hidden terms and conditions that prevent withdrawals. Make sure that you read through the T&C’s thoroughly and pay special attention to their policies on withdrawals and payouts. If you can’t make sense of what you’re reading, it’s a good idea to research the casino on review sites or to avoid them altogether.

Rigging of Games

One of the easiest ways for fraudulent sites to scam players is to rig the games so that the house always wins. These casinos usually have low RTPs on their games, which means that the house edge is much higher than average. Make sure you can clearly see the RTP for every game. If it’s below 80%, this is a serious red flag and you should be wary of spending your money on the site.

The 3 Guides on Finding Legitimate Online Casino

As a beginner, you need to know the basics of online safety and how to choose a trustworthy casino. Here are some of the things that you should look into before playing online games with real money:

Quality of Customer Services

As mentioned above, shady companies don’t want you to contact them. If you want to make sure the company you choose is legitimate, check out their customer service options.

It’s always a good idea to test out the variety of options at different times. Don’t be afraid to email, phone, and chat with the customer service team as a way to verify the company.

Lookout The Reviews

One of the best things about social media is that it has given people a platform to voice their experiences and concerns with companies. Do some thorough research before settling on a casino and make sure to go through all the ratings and reviews to find out how others have been treated by the company. The best rating online casino site should be your first choice.

Check the blacklist

It’s always a good idea to go through the casino blacklist to ensure that the casino isn’t on there. If they are, it’s best to walk away immediately — they’re on the blacklist for a reason.

Play casino games online safely

If you’re looking for an online casino with an impeccable record of payouts and trustworthy dealings, look no further than Swin55. This is the most popular and trustworthy site in Malaysia. It’s reliability, and profession is highly recommended by their user which statistically shows nearly 38% of all online gamblers in Malaysia. Register now and try out today!