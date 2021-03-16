How to find the safest online casino? – 4 ways to secure yourself.

First of all, online gambling is safe. However, there is a downside to online gambling. Because of the popularity of online casinos, it is quite common for scammers to try, and take advantage of players. The result of this is rigged casinos. A rigged-casino tries to trick you into depositing money to fake accounts. Unfortunately, it is possible that these rigged casinos can be listed amongst the trustworthy ones. Therefore, we wrote this guide for you to safely pick your online casino and start playing various online slots. Follow these five steps to protect yourself from rigged casinos.

Tip 1: Read the terms and conditions

Read the terms and conditions before you register at an online casino. A casino must suit your preferences. This includes the terms and conditions. As of May 2018, there is a new regulation for data protection. This regulation allows for more control of your data. Watch out for casinos who do not act by the General Data Protection Regulation.

Tip 2: Check the deposit and withdrawal options

A healthy online casino should offer multiple trusted deposit options. An online casino with relatively few deposit options could be considered a risk. If you want to sure check which providers the casino offers. Well known providers like PayPal and Visa are usually a good sign. The withdrawal options are also important to research. Every casino is obligated to describe how to make a request for withdrawal and how long does it take to process your request? Furthermore, be sure to check what options the online casino offers to withdraw your money.

Tip 3: Find information about the online casino on the internet

Once you find an attractive casino that suits your preferences. Check online for reviews. The internet offers a lot of information about online casinos. Besides we do reviews for many online casino sites in order to provide a better option for you. Therefore, it is important to check the trustworthiness of the source. Be sure to note that a single negative review is inconclusive. We recommend that you do not play at an online casino if you find numerous complaints about the casino.

Are online casinos safe?

Like many other services that involve money, hackers try to take advantage of customers. Therefore, it’s important to stay away from fake casinos. And don’t get deceived by scammers. The iGaming industry has a long history in online safety. The first online casinos started around the 90s. With the rise of the internet, online casinos also become very popular. Nowadays, the biggest worries of gamblers are safety and security. Think about topics such as payments, random number generation software or personal information.

In this article, we explain these topics in detail. Furthermore, we provide tips to guarantee your safety and security. At last, we suggest the best online casinos that cover these topics with 100% safety.

Let’s start with safety in general. The first sign to watch out for is encryption. SSL-encryption is a modern technology used to protect data sent over the internet. The host must install the encryption on its server. In other words, the operator of the casino must apply SSL-encryption to ensure a safe connection. Search for the lock icon in the address bar to check whether the casino applies the technology. And stay away from casinos that don’t apply the encryption.

Random number generation (RNG) software calculates the outcome of casino games. The software runs an algorithm based on a start value. The outcome of the algorithm is the new start value for the next cycle. The cycle keeps repeating over and over again. For this reason, people claim they can predict the jackpot. However, If you have some knowledge of RNG, you know this is impossible.

Now the part which gives the most headaches, withdrawals. A complaint about withdrawal is the most common complaint in the industry. The operators try to bypass withdrawals as much as possible. On the other hand, customers try to claim the most of their winnings. However, both parties have to deal with terms and conditions. Therefore, we advise reading the terms and conditions before getting involved with a casino.

Another way to avoid trouble around withdrawals is by researching online casinos. Read reviews of other customers or check out multiple sources that provide information about the platform. As a result, you filter the good online casinos from the lesser ones.

To conclude, most online casinos are safe. However, there is a small probability you might encounter a rigged casino. That’s why our team advises doing your own research before registering. Moreover, before depositing money into your account. Therefore, you are always accountable for your actions.

Gambling Responsibly is important

The thrill of excitement is the element that makes gambling attractive and similarly addictive. Therefore, you must know the importance of responsible gambling, but what is responsible for gambling? It is gambling for fun and excitement while you are aware of the risks. Even more that you are aware of the probability of losing money.

Our goal is to help you achieve the best online casino experience. To achieve this experience, we wrote a guide for responsible gambling. Learn more about responsible gambling with these quick tips. And make sure you do not lose control over yourself and online gambling.

Tip 1: Do not try to beat the game

Do not expect to beat the game nor the casino. Online casinos could not exist without making a profit. The odds are always in favour of the casino. Therefore, it is impossible to beat online casinos. When you try to beat a casino, it will only result in you losing money. Once you are on the losing side we strongly advise you to leave the game. Go try your luck another time or somewhere else.

Tip 2: Control your bankroll

You must manage your bankroll. First, you must prioritize how much money you can afford to lose. Second, you can deposit to your preferred online casino. Some online casinos provide controls for deposit limits, so you can set limits to your gambling expenses. Finally, once you win a prize do not forget to withdraw your profit.

Tip 3: Learn to stop

Keep your head clear, especially when you are losing money. Do not expect to win twice as much if you keep playing. Just stop the game and leave the casino. When you do not stop it will most likely result in more losses. Hitting a jackpot is only reserved for a few lucky people. Therefore, you must never expect to will happen on your account.

Tip 4: Take your losses

You must accept your losses. Losing money is not funny. But do not feel beat up about it. Losing money is part of online gambling. After you lost a lot of money you will generally get emotional. Gambling, while you are emotional, is a stupid thing to do. Take your losses and just stop for now.

Tip 5: Seek help

Whenever you feel that your gambling activities become irresponsible to make sure you seek for help. Especially when you are sensitive to addiction. Online gambling can become a serious addiction with disastrous consequences. Rather than feeling ashamed, you must try to talk about your gambling addiction. BeGambleAware is a free organization that is there for you when you have a gambling problem.

Ready to gamble responsibly?

