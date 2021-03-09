How to Get Started on Basketball Betting

Basketball is a sport loved by millions, and for many of these fans placing a bet makes the games even more interesting.

So, how do you get started on placing some bets for the first time?

Choose Your League and Team

To be able to wager effectively, you need to know what you are betting on. This is why the NBA is the most popular league for betting on. With TV viewing figures and social media engagement rising in the last year, it is clear that this league hasn’t lost its appeal.

If you regularly watch your favorite team, then you will already know a lot about their strengths and weaknesses. This makes it a lot easier to work out what might happen, as you will be up to date with their chances of winning.

You probably know a lot about other teams too, which is crucial. By watching NBA games, you will get an idea of which teams start games strongly, finish them well, or are good at coming from behind when the pressure is on. All of these details can help you to place the right kind of bet.

You can also bet on other leagues around the world. However, you will probably only be tempted to do this if you feel that you have some sort of special knowledge. Betting blindly on teams you know very little about is going to make it a lot more difficult to predict things correctly.

Look into Statistics

Sometimes, you might want a bit of extra help. Thankfully, there is a wealth of information online that you can use to make good decisions. For instance, you can see which teams and players are currently leading in areas like rebounds and defense statistics. Who is coming into good form and who is looking past their best?

A general look at the sport can also help you to bet more confidently. For instance, you could look at the most successful teams in basketball history, the greatest coaches, and the best foreign players in the NBA, among other things.

All of these details will let you get a better feel for the sport and might help you to notice some trends or something else that helps you to bet more wisely.

Basically, the more knowledgeable you are about basketball the better your chances of winning. Check out the NBA odds by The TwinSpires Edge, that should help you understand what the current chances of each team for the playoffs are.

Choose Your Bet

There are a few different ways of placing bets on basketball games. The simplest approach is to place a wager on the team that you think will win the game. Just choose the game and then place your stake on the team. This is sometimes called a moneyline bet, and all that matters is if they win or not.

Another type of bet you could make covers the predicted winner of the NBA championship, or of a conference. Placing this bet is easy, but working out who will come out on top after a grueling series of intense games is very difficult even for the experts.

You could see NBA Futures being offered. This is a kind of bet in which you are wagering on something happening at some point in the future. Clearly, the further away in time that something is, the more difficult it is to predict correctly.

Live, in-play betting is an option that lets you bet on games as they are being played. This could be ideal if you are watching the action and believe that you have worked out what will happen next. Mobile betting lets you place wagers wherever you go and adds flexibility to your enjoyment of the NBA.