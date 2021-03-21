I Am Not Recognized With Face Masks On – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele Bello has disclosed that she is hardly recognized while wearing face masks.

Taking to her Twitter page, the award winning veteran movie star shares her experience with the staff of different eateries she patronizes while masked up.

The mother of twins noted that she is not treated well until she takes down the mask.

“U enter an eatery wearing ur face mask&sunglasses. u ask d attendants question and dey answer you reluctantly.Then maybe by chance dey see ur face and recognize you as an actress then that is when they will be like “awww it’s u jenifa,Hi” ana wah o!!”, she tweeted on Sunday.

See her tweet below: