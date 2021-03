A Nigerian woman, identifid as Ego Oyibo has publicly celebrated the end of her marriage.

She took to Twitter on Friday, March 19, to announce the completion of her divorce proceedings.

Sharing dancing gifs, she thanked the Lagos State High Court, adding that she is ready to party.

“Signed the dotted lines today….Happily Divorced!!!” she wrote. “Lagos state high court. I thank you o!!” she added.