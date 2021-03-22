“I Can’t Breath” – Davido Asks For Help From Fans

Famous Nigerian singer Davido caused massive stir on his Instagram handle after he posted new photo of himself.

In the photo sighted by akpraise, he was pictured looking all gorgeous in his expensive outfits while sitting in a G – Wagon. The singer who is fond of using his popular slang in all his posts and video asked his fans to help him breath.

Davido who is widely adored by many people has garnered over 12K comments on his new post in the space of 8 hours. Sharing the stunning photos, he captioned;

I can’t breathe .. help