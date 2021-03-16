I Hardly Kiss In Movies – Actress Opeyemi Adetunji

Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Adetunji, has revealed that she hardly accepts kissing roles.

The Yoruba movie star disclosed in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop.

In her words:

“I hardly kiss in movies. As a matter of fact, in about six years of making movies, I did not engage in kissing. The first movie I kissed in was titled, Every Woman, and it was because the director asked for it. I can go as far as the director wants or as the role requires. However, I don’t kiss because most times, the roles don’t require kissing or the directors don’t ask for it.”