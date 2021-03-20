I have never collected 1Naira from Mayorkun, other DMW artistes – Davido

Singer Davido recently joined his cousin Sina Rambo on IONWANNATALK podcast and the afrobeat superstar did not leave any stone unturned.

Fielding a question about how he was able to pull off so many international collaborations on his A Better Time album, the singer said it all stems from learning to build a relationship with foreign stars.

Davido noted that for him, it’s important to build a friendship first whenever he meets an international superstar before they get to making music or entertaining talks of collaborations.

The singer talked about his relationship with Chris Brown and how it was easy to have him on the project. In the case of Nicki Minaj, Davido once again recounted how he had texted her on a drunk night and she responded to his message.

According to him, after their contact, the rapper sent in her verse for the joint the next day. In a different portion of the interview, the Jowo crooner opened up on dealing with backstabbing and other negativity in the music industry.

Davido made it clear that first, he knows that his manager and lawyer would always protect him regardless of what happens. He also stated that he has had to learn that not everyone is like him.

Also addressing how he has been able to keep his artistes together in DMW, the singer noted that they usually have their bad times but he has learnt how to come down to their level and keep things stable.

Davido also made it clear that he has never collected royalties from Mayorkun, Peruzzi and every other artiste signed to his label.

