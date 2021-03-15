”I Love Davido, Wizkid”- Simi Reacts To Claims That She Shaded Davido

Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye Kosoko, alias Simi, has reacted to the claims that she threw a subtle shade at Davido while congratulating Wizkid and Burna Boy.

In celebrating the Nigerian artists who won, the ‘Duduke’ crooner excitedly wrote:

”Starboy and Burna E Definitely Choke!!!”

This did not sit well with a Twitter user who tweeted:

”Simi ending that tweet with e choke doesn’t really make sense sha. E be like shade.”

Read Also: Simi Reveals What Her Mother And Mother In-Law Share In Common

In her defence, the mother of one pointed out that she loves both Davido and Wizkid.

”Loool ffs I LOVE David and I LOVE Wiz. I was celebrating the winners and used the slang just as a SLANG. A friend said to remove it cos fans thought it was shade and so I did. It didn’t even occur to me at allll. WHAT WOULD BE THE POINT OF ME SHADING EITHER OF THEM?? To what end?”

See the exchange below: