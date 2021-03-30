I Married At A Very Young Age – Patience Ozokwor

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor has revealed that she got married at a very young age.

The popular movie star shared this important piece of information with Bolanle Olukanni during a recent interview on Channels Television.

According to the 62-year-old actress nicknamed Mama G, her early marriage was forced on her by her parents against her actual desire.

The actress further said that she endured a lot of hardship and pain in the marriage but could not leave because she comes from a Christian home where divorce was not an option, adding that polygamy was considered the norm as she is also from a polygamous home.

The seasoned thespian also said that she had to stay and endure it all because she didn’t want to disappoint her father whom she loved so much.

Watch the video HERE