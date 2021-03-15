I Nominated Bawa Based On His Competence – Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has stated that his choice of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was based on his competence.

Malami in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday revealed that four names, including that of Mr Bawa, were submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration on who to head the EFCC.

Bawa’s appointment has led to mixed reactions from different quarters due to his relationship with the AGF, who has been alleged to have played a significant role in the removal of the former suspended acting EFCC chairman.

Also, the Minister of Justice and the anti-graft agency boss hail from the same State, but different local governments.

Reacting to this development, Malami stated that despite the comments made on his selection of Mr Bawa, none of them challenged his capacity to deliver as head of the country’s leading anti-corruption agency.

He also denied being related to Mr Bawa.

“I am happy that most of the comments made are not on his capacity, Intelligence, competence and associated ability to deliver. His capacity to deliver was never questioned across the nation,” he said.