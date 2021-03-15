I Predicted Burna Boy’s Grammy Win – Samklef

Veteran music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, alias Samklef, has said that he predicted that Burna Boy would win the Grammys.

Shortly after the self-proclaimed African Giant was announced as the winner of the category of Best Global Music Album, the veteran record hitmaker took to his Twitter page to write that he deserves to be credited as the one who predicted that Burna Boy would take home the award.

Read Also: Samklef Celebrates Women On International Women’s Day Amid Backlash

”Samklef the prophet of our time. November 10 2020 I said @burnaboygram was going to win the Grammy…today he won it. @instablog9ja u supposed credit me o!”, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the record producer stepped on a few toes after he tweeted about Tems’ backside.