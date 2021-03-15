I prophesied Burna Boy’s Grammy win, I deserve credit – Samklef

Former Nigerian singer and producer turned blogger, Samklef wants a share of the glory accorded to new Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

The ‘Twice as Tall’ album by Burna Boy won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ at the recently held 63rd Grammy Awards and reacting to this great news, Samklef claimed that he prophesied some time ago that the ‘Odogwu’ singer was going to win the Grammys.

Taking to his Twitter page, he bragged that he the prophet of our time and called out Instagblog9ja to give him the credit on this historical achievement.

”Samklef the prophet of our time. November 10 2020 I said @burnaboygram was going to win the Grammy…today he won it. @instablog9ja u supposed credit me o!”, he tweeted.