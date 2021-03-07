I Sacrificed Intimate Relationships For My Career – Korede Bello

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has opened up on how his career cost him some intimate relationships.

The ‘Godwin’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with The Punch.

According to the Mavin Records artist, he had to temporarily separate from intimate relationships to get so far in his career.

Read Also: Korede Bello Gifts His manager Of 10-years A Brand New Car (Photos)

The musician also credited a huge part of his success to the impact of his boss, music producer Don Jazzy.

“He had a huge impact on my career. One of the things I learnt from him is that if one really wants to grow, one has to be genuinely interested in helping other people grow“, he said.