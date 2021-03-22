I Spoil Myself Like The Queen That I Am – Erica Nlewedim

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has said that she is a queen who deserves to spoil herself as she pleases.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday evening, the Abia State-born former beauty queen expressed that she treats herself well like the queen that she is by spoiling herself with gifts.

In her words:

“I treat myself like the queen I am, I spoil myself with gifts, I only give myself the best things even money can’t buy so if you’re coming you better come correct, if you’re intimidated, you’re exactly the kind I don’t want 😂😂😂 I’m a badass Queen and I wear the best!”

