‘I Was Quoted Out Of Context’: NSA Denies Saying Arm Procurement Funds Are Missing

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno has denied that funds for arms procurement have gone missing under the former Service Chiefs.

This u-turn is coming after series of reactions trailed his statement in an interview on Thursday night that arms fund given to the immediate past Service Chiefs was missing.

Reacting to the controversy generated by the statement, the Office of the NSA (ONSA) has come out to state that Monguno’s comment was quoted out of context.

Also Read: Money Meant For Arms Missing Under Buratai, Ex-Service Chiefs —NSA

According to ONSA statement, “he did not categorically say that funds meant for arms procurement were missing under the Former Service Chiefs as reported or transcribed by some media outlets from the BBC interview.”

“Monguno had only reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deal decisively with insecurity and stated President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued commitment to provide all necessary support to the Armed Forces, including the provision of arms and equipment.”

The statement stressed that the NSA had “clearly informed the BBC reporter that Mr President has provided enormous resources for arms procurement, but the orders were either inadequate or yet to be delivered and that did not imply that the funds were misappropriated under the former Service Chiefs.

“The NSA also informed the reporter that, Mr President is following up on the procurement process as is usual with contracts relating to military equipments, in most cases the process involves manufacturing, due diligence and tedious negotiations that may change delivery dates.”