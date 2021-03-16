‘I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had’ – Yul Edochie declares

Ahead of the presidential election in 2023, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is optimistic about emerging as Nigerian president.

The Nollywood actor took to his social media page to reiterates that he is not giving up on the presidential race.

Yul Edochie bragged about being the best president Nigeria will ever have in history.

The actor tweeted: ‘I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had. YUL EDOCHIE 2020 #givetheyouthsachance.