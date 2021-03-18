I Will Buy A Car For My Daughter In Her Name – Yul Edochie Counters His Father

Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has countered his father, veteran actor Pete Edochie on his viral statement that a man should not buy a car for his daughter in order to save the daughter’s marriage.

The movie star and political aspirant took to his Instagram page to share a clip from the exclusive interview where the septuagenerian shared his views on how to make a marriage last long.

Information Nigeria recalls the veteran Nollywood star shook a lot of tables with his statement that a man should buy a car in the name of his son-in-law and not his daughter to make the daughter not develop arrogance and be rude to her husband.

Yul, who has a teen daughter, has come out to say that although his father is entitled to his opinion, he will buy a car for his daughter, Danielle and register it in her name if she demands it.

See his post below: