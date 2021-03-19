I Will Choose Money Over Sex – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada

BBNaija star, Ifu Ennada has shared her thoughts on the importance of sex and money. The reality TV star took to her Instagram Stories to state that money is important than sex.

The budding actress and beauty entrepreneur justified her take by adding that a person can survive without sex but no one can survive without money. She further noted that if she were to choose one between both sides, she would choose money over sex.

In her words:

“Just So You Know… You can live without sex, but you can’t live without money. If God asked me to choose between big money (success) and sex, I will choose the former! – Money”

See her post below: