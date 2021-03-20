I Will Jump In The Crowd At My First Concert – Omah Lay

Fast-rising Afro-pop artist, Omah Lay has revealed that he would jump into the crowd at his first major concert post-pandemic.

The Headies 2020 Next Rated winner took to his Twitter page to share his intentions.

The ‘Damn’ crooner also added that he does not care if he dies after doing so.

“On God!! When the world opens up again, my first concert I’m gonna jump in the crowd, if I die I die”, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the Port Harcourt-bred singer was spotted hanging out with his senior colleague and fellow Port Harcourt breakout star, Burna Boy. Their meeting aroused the interest of fans and fuelled speculations that a collaboration may be on the way.

See his tweet below: