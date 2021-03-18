I Will Not Jubilate Over Approval Of Rehabilitation Of Port Harcourt Refinery – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that he won’t jubilate yet over the approval of $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari approved the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Reacting to the development, Wike expressed that the approval does not mean that the fund for the rehabilitation has been released.

He made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

Wike noted that people of the state had heard a lot of promises and talks from the federal government that did not materialise.

Wike stated that he will only wait for the outcome of the project and not going to jubilate because the federal government announced the approval of the rehabilitation of the refinery.