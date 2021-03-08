Ibrahim Gambari, Garba Shehu, Others Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari joined other senior government officials to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

Professor Gambari’s vaccination comes two days after President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo received theirs.

Other senior government officials who received the jab at the State House Clinic in Abuja on Monday include the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd); the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Professor Gambari was given the jab at exactly 10:28 am after e-registration and filling out of his vaccination card.

He was later presented with vaccination card by the Chief Medical Director of the State House Medical Centre, Dr. Husain Munir.

The vaccine was administered on all of them by the Chief Nursing Officer of the State House Clinic, Esther Ibrahim.