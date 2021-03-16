Ibrahimovic Makes Surprising Return To Sweden Squad

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to Sweden’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, five years after retiring from international football.

The AC Milan striker has been included in the squad for the upcoming round of international matches for Sweden.

The 39-year-old scored a national record 62 goals in 112 games for Sweden between 2001 and 2016 before retiring.

If he plays in the upcoming fixtures, he will become the oldest player in the history of the Swedish national team.

Ibrahimovic took to social media to confirm the return, tweeting a picture with the words ‘The return of the God.’