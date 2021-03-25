If A Man Doesn’t Talk To You Everyday, He Doesn’t Love You – Actress Anita Joseph Tells Ladies

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph Olagunju has advised ladies to be careful of men who don’t talk to them everyday yet claim to love them.

The movie star and brand influencer shared her thoughts on the ideal relationship women should aspire to in a recent video circulating the internet.

According to the curvy actress, men usually make time for the woman they truly love. The actress also added that daily communication is a sign of true love and one of the core features of a healthy relationship.

Read Also: ‘Don’t Call Me To Be An Ambassador If You Can’t Afford Me’, Actress Anita Joseph Warns Brands

The Anambra State indigene further revealed that a man who genuinely loves a woman cannot be too busy to talk to her everyday.

Watch the video HERE