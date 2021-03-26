If A Man Is Not Giving You Money, You Are Worse Than Single – Lepacious Bose Tells Ladies

Popular comedienne, Bose Ogunboye, alias Lepacious Bose has said that men who can’t give their women money are emotional scammers.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the veteran stand-up comedienne and actor explains the reason for her statement and opinion.

“Some men will date you for a century and you will not see their one Kobo! Set awon,……. 🤔🤔🤔 While I do not think women should be asking men for money (after all he is not your father lol) if you are with a guy that has never asked you if you are ok financially, tried to find out how you are coping, try to help you at one point or the other!

Na Mr Chop clean mouth! Like my friend @auntlanda would always say LOVE IS AN ACTION WORD! Sister if he is not giving you (especially if you are financially comfortable) He is an emotional yahoo boy and trust me he is spending that money on someone else so be vigilant!

My friend was dating a big boy, during the lockdown bros was busy crediting every Tom, Dick and Harry including guys but never asked her once if she was ok or she should send account details! His excuse was he thought she was fine…… MAY THUNDER FIRE THAT YOUR BANK ACCOUNT! 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡

Emotional armed robber! Msheeeeeeeww

Hmmm….. If he is not giving you, still come dey collect from you hiaaaaannnnn you are not single oooo; you are worse than single sef! You are a VICTIM“, she wrote.

See her full post below: