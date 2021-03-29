If Tinubu Can’t Clean His Teeth, How Will He Clean-Up Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aid Reno Omokri has jabbed Tinubu over his presidential ambition asking how he will clean up Nigeria if he can’t clean his teeth.

Reno Omokri reacting to Tinubu making his presidential ambition known yesterday asked how he and his followers are going to clean Nigeria if they can’t clean themselves.

According to Reno Omokri, Tinubu is a man of questionable character, with questionable wealth, educational status, age, state of origin, religion, hygiene among other things.

Adding that his promoters say he will clean up Nigeria if they vote for him in 2023 and his question is, if Tinubu can’t clean his teeth, how will he clean up Nigeria?

screenshot below;

