“If You Don’t Want To Run Mad, Don’t Listen To Motivational Speakers” – Actress, Halima Abubakar

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has sent a note of advice to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star highlights that it’s important for people to avoid being led on by motivational speakers.

The actress also added that the advice given by family members may be more beneficial than the ones given by motivational speakers.

Read Also: Actress Halima Abubakar Shows Off Her Cute Son (Photo)

In her words:

“Don’t listen to motivational speakers for your own greater good, your health and mental health. Go talk to God. Avoid them. Fear them. If you take every advice given, you really want to run mad Have you taken your family’s advice?”

See her posts below: