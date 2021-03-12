If you live outside Nigeria & you need a wife, I’m available and fertile – Lady announces

A Nigerian lady is trending online after she announced on Twitter that she is available to marry a man who lives abroad and needs a wife.
The lady identified with Twitter handle @Buneta_x revealed that she is only willing to marry the man on the condition that the man lives at a place where the economy is functioning properly.
She added that she is very fertile and has no underlying health condition or any illness that traces into her family.
She tweeted;
If you live outside Nigeria (somewhere with a functioning economy) and you need a wife, I’m available. No generational disease and I’m fertile x.
Her post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.
Read some comments below:
