If you live outside Nigeria & you need a wife, I’m available and fertile – Lady announces

A Nigerian lady is trending online after she announced on Twitter that she is available to marry a man who lives abroad and needs a wife.

The lady identified with Twitter handle @Buneta_x revealed that she is only willing to marry the man on the condition that the man lives at a place where the economy is functioning properly.

She added that she is very fertile and has no underlying health condition or any illness that traces into her family.

She tweeted;

If you live outside Nigeria (somewhere with a functioning economy) and you need a wife, I’m available. No generational disease and I’m fertile x.

Her post has since gone viral and sparked reactions online.

