“If you want to talk to Erica talk to her directly, don’t go through the corners – Fan tells Kiddwaya

Reality star Kiddwaya has gotten social media buzzing again with his latest Instagram post.

Kiddwaya who has become an internet sensation took to his official instagram page not quite long to share a post containing a picture of himself placing his head on a table while looking at one of the major brands he’s promoting, Ciroc Vodka.

The Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate who seems to have cultivated a new habit of setting off members of the online community with his posts added a romantic and loving caption that got people thinking it was for Erica but surprisingly, Kiddwaya was referring to the Ciroc Vodka on the table in the picture he shared.

His post has gone viral and made fans troop to his comment section on Instagram to express their thoughts.

Many of them told the BBN star to talk directly to Erica Nlewedim instead of going through the corners. While some told him they knew he was indirectly referring to Erica but he concealed it.

Checkout people’s reactions below: