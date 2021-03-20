Igbo Presidency Possible On National Consensus: Okupe

Former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, has expressed that an Igbo presidency can only be possible if there is a grand national consensus that supports it.

Okupe expressed that the national consensus can only materialise if the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto, Ahmadu Bello, by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

He made this assertion on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He wrote:

“An Igbo President is only possible if we are able to evolve a grand National Consensus on the project such as that which was enacted in 1999 when the two presidential candidates were Yoruba.

“A national consensus for Igbo Presidency cannot evolve until the core north forgives the Igbos for the killing of Sardauna of Sokoto by Nigerian soldiers of Igbo extraction in the 1966 coup.

“This is the political knot only the Igbo leaders must spearhead and with the support of other well-meaning Nigerians, resolve with a high level of humility and political dexterity.”

