I’ll Not Hesitate To Sack Any Disloyal Aide — Akeredolu Warns

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed that he will not tolerate disloyalty in his second term administration.

The governor also stated that anyone found disloyal would be sanctioned accordingly.

He gave the warning on Monday at the inauguration of four newly appointed commissioners held at the International Culture and Event Centre, Akure.

The newly inaugurated commissioners include, Donald Ojogo (for Ministry of Information); Charles Titiloye (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice); Wale Akinterinwa (Ministry of Finance); and Olayiwola Raimi (Ministry of Works).

The governor said, “Public service is the highest form of calling. It is a great privilege to be considered worthy in an environment which prides itself on vast availability of talents.

“It is treason to betray this sacred trust for any reason. Anyone invited to participate in the discharge of this onerous task must regard himself extremely lucky.

“The adequate recompense for trust is unalloyed loyalty. Our administration will discourage recklessness, disloyalty and all acts which interrogate any claims to decency and propriety.”