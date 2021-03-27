I’ll Resign If Asked To Compromise, Says Bawa

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has vowed ro resign if he’s asked to compromise on the job.

He also promised to ensure that corruption in Nigeria is gotten rid of, saying the “rule of law and fear of God shall be his guiding principles.”

The EFCC boss made this vow on Friday, March 26, 2021, when he featured in a Nigerian Television Authority interview programme One-on-One.

His statement was disclosed in a statement titled ‘We’ll rid Nigeria of corruption – Bawa Vows,’ which was issued on the official Twitter handle of the EFCC.

“We need to change our attitudes in Nigeria,” Bawa was quoted to have said.

“We are in the habit of worshipping people that have money in the society, but never bother to ask questions about their source of income. In winning the fight against corruption, we are engaging all stakeholders including religious leaders, community leaders and others.

“We are going to embark on massive public enlightenment to sensitise people on the need to shun corruption in all its forms.

“I will continue to do what is right.

“The Commission under my watch will continue to abide by the rule of law. If anybody asks me to do anything contrary to my conscience or against the rule of law, I will resign my appointment.”