Insecurity: Defence Minister Says Nigeria Is In Critical Situation

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi has said that Nigeria is in a critical situation following insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest and attacks in other parts of the country.

The Minister stated this on Monday during a national security and defence summit held at the National Defence College in Abuja.

Magashi restated the imperative of kinetic measures to address the current security challenges in the country.

“We are in a critical situation that requires the understanding, buy-in, support and collaboration of important stakeholders and key players in this strategic option and national task.

“This is important to minimize distractions and maximize civil support in order to facilitate operational success and mission outcomes.

“It is in this light that I consider this National Defence and Security Summit organized by the DHQ as both apt and timely. I therefore affirm and declare my support for it,” he added.