Insecurity: Fear, Despair Shall Be Extinguished From Nigeria, Says Irabor

Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor has reassured Nigerians of the military’s efforts to ensure peace in the country.

Irabor gave the assurance on Monday when he spoke in Abuja at a security summit themed: “Promoting Kinetic Operations as a Major Plank for Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency in Nigeria.”

Irabor stated that the armed forces of Nigeria are committed to ensuring the return of peace to different parts of the country currently plagued by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges.

In his remarks at the summit, the defence chief assured Nigerians that the military will enhance its kinetic operations in addressing the challenges.

He also revealed that security agencies have restrategised to implement the president’s call for immediate action.

“Our strategic objectives are manifold and imbued to neutralise non-state actors and other agents of violence in our communities, forests, and countryside to stabilise the security situation across the nation, to facilitate law and order; and lastly to provide the enabling environment for peace and development,” Irabor said.