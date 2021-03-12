Insecurity: Our Best Has Not Proved Good Enough, We Are Desperate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that efforts by his administration to secure Nigerians better and safeguard property, haven’t been good enough.

He stated this while addressing traditional rulers at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

At the meeting, he expressed that the government is becoming desperate in its attempt to quash the rising spate of insecurity across the country.

“I assure you, we are doing our best, our best hasn’t proved to be good enough, and we are getting desperate.”

The president, however, noted that he has given orders to the military to ensure that in a few weeks the nation must experience a difference.