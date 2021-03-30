Insecurity: Shehu Sani Queries Tinubu’s Call For Employment Of 50 Million Soldiers

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has raised an eyebrow over the call for employment of 50 million youths into the Nigerian army by former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.

Recall that Tinubu on Monday asked the Federal Government to recruit 50 million youths into the Nigerian Army in a bid to oust the insurgents and miscreants threatening the nation’s peace.

Reacting to this call, the former lawmaker from Kaduna queried how government will cater for such a number when it has not adequately catered for the current set of soldiers.

He wrote:

“If we have not been able to adequately cater for Our 150k Soldiers,how do we handle and cater for 50 million armed Soldiers on our payroll?”