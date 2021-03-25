Insecurity: Those Responsible For Running The Nation Are On Holiday – Sowunmi

Segun Showunmi, former spokesman of the Atiku Campaign Organisation has expressed that the way the security challenges affecting the country are being handled, suggests that the leaders have probably taken time off matters of State.

He made this statement while speaking Wednesday on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Sowumi noted that it is disheartening that those at the helms of affairs are not rising up to the occasion.

Also Read: Insecurity Worse Under Buhari Than Abacha, Says Mailafia

“Insecurity on one part, have you ever seen this country this divided? For some reason you are just hearing noises of O secession!, O we want to go!

“Everybody is doing whatever they like, say whatever they want to say, and those with the responsibility to say enough, you are not going to be allowed to implode this country, you are not going to be allowed to destabilize this country, are on holiday, receiving guest and shaking hands with people that are running from pillar to post claiming that they are running parties,” the spokesman uttered passionately.