Insecurity: We’ve Achieved Some Level Of Peace, Says Defence Minister

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi has expressed that the country has experienced some degree of peace amid the current security challenges.

Magashi stated this while receiving the senate committee on defence on Tuesday.

He expressed that officers have been killed in various operations, but the military has recorded some level of success.

“Nigeria has been contending with diverse internal security challenges even as it grapples with the unconventional warfare waged against her by the terrorist group, Boko Haram, and banditry in some states like Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara,” he said.

“The armed forces are confronting the emerging threat of banditry in other parts of the country, especially in the north-central and the north-west

“These challenges have tasked the constructive capabilities of our armed forces with attendant losses of our gallant officers and men in the line of duty.

“The armed forces have continued to contend with the challenges of ensuring insurgents’ intermittent incursions are constantly repelled. However, we have achieved a level of tranquillity.”