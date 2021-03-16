It Is Impossible For Someone To Use Your Destiny – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality, Uti Nwachukwu has thrown mud on the ancient African belief that a person’s destiny can be used or tampered with.

The Big Brother Africa winner cum TV host and actor took to his Twitter page to assert that it is absolutely impossible for such a thing to happen.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Uti Nwachukwu Says He Would Protect Clifford Orji Over His Wife

In his words:

“I still wonder how a lot of Nigerians were and are still deceived that another human being made of flesh and blood can ‘steal and use your destiny / Progress’ 🤣🤣🤣 kai!! Children of the Lord really suffer from lack of Knowledge. SMH Who do us this thiiing????🤦🏾‍♂️😆”