‘It’s Voluntary’ — Kwara Clarifies Position On Use Of Hijab In Public Schools

Kwara State Government has stated that the use of hijab in public schools is not mandatory but Muslim schoolgirls who are willing can put on the headgear.

This clarification is coming following the violence on Wednesday in Ilorin, where Christians and Muslims engaged in a confrontation following the decision of the state government to reopen 10 schools earlier closed.

Reacting to the controversy in a statement on Wednesday evening, signed by Mamman Jibril, the secretary to the state government, clarified its position on the use of hijab in public schools.

According to the state government, the approval on the use of hijab by Muslim female students in public schools was in respect to the fundamental human rights of the schoolgirls.

“It is important to clarify that the government is not imposing the hijab. It is not mandatory for all our schoolgirls to wear hijab,” it said.

“Rather, the state government approves hijab for any Muslim schoolgirl who wishes to use it. The government is only respecting the fundamental human right of those schoolgirls. Nothing more.

“This has been communicated to all school heads via a circular of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.”

The state government also clarified that stopping Muslim schoolgirls from wearing hijab in public schools is a “violent contravention of provisions of Section 38 of the constitution.”