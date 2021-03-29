Iwobi Quits Eagles Camp After Positive COVID-19 Test

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi will not be available for Nigeria’s final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho after testing positive for Covid-19.

Iwobi tested positive before Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Benin, and travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

“Iwobi has left the camp,” Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji told AFP.

“Before he left, he did not show any symptoms, he was fine.”

Nigeria’s win over Benin guaranteed them top spot in Group L although they had already qualified before kick-off thanks to a goalless draw between Lesotho and Sierra Leone.