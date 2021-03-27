Jemima Osunde curses troll who asked for Ebuka Obi Uchendu to be replaced as the host of Big Brother Naija

Popular Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde, recently took to social media and slammed a Twitter user who asked that Ebuka Obi Uchendu be replaced as the host of Big Brother Naija.
The Twitter user had written: “Ebuka don eat small, make him allow another person chop! Frank Edoho as BBNaija host for this season won’t be a bad choice tho
Eviction night go choke.”
Jemima Osunde replied: “I pray with everything I believe in that someone will orchestrate your own job being taken away from you and it will work.
I said what I said. You should get the wickedness you give out as well.
“Why are you people so mean?”
See the rest of her tweets below:
