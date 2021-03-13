Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split; Call Off Two-year Engagement

American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez and her partner, Alex Rodriguez have officially parted ways, according to a new report by PageSix.

The popular couple split following the scandal of Rodriguez with “Southern Charm” star, Madison LeCroy.

The scandal of Madison LeCroy having an affair with the Major Baseball League star was a hot topic on Twitter in January.

LeCroy had come out to reveal that she had been FaceTiming with Rodriguez. She, however, maintained that they had not met in person.

The former New York Yankees star and the ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ singer got into a relationship in 2017. Their engagement was announced in March 2019.