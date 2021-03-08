Joan Laporta Elected As New Barcelona President

It is a beginning of a new era for Barcelona fans around the world as former President, Joan Laporta has been reelected as the new president of the club.

Laporta won the Barcelona presidential election, which held on Sunday by a landslide.

Also Read: Benzema Rescues Point For Madrid Against Atletico

The 58-year-old recorded over 54% of the total votes to triumph over Victor Font (29.99 per cent) and Toni Freixa (8.58 per cent) to gain his second term at the helm.

Laporta was previously president during one of the club’s most successful periods; earning 12 trophies between 2003 and 2010 including a famous treble under Pep Guardiola and with Lionel Messi as talisman