Jota Boost Liverpool UCL Hopes With Victory Over Wolves

Former Wolverhampton forward, Diogo Jota scored the only goal to give Liverpool victory over Wolves on Monday night.

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in September, drilled a low first-time shot under Patricio to settle a tight contest in the final minute of the first half.

The result sees the Reds climb to sixth, two points behind West Ham in fifth and five off Chelsea in fourth.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Egyptian forward, Mohamed Salah saw a late effort ruled out for offside.