Judge Threatens To Throw Out Shehu Sani’s ‘Bribery’ Suit Over EFCC’s Distorted Publication

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to throw out the bribery suit preferred against former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Drama ensued on Tuesday during the court session when A.A Ibrahim, Sani’s counsel, drew the court’s attention to a publication by the EFCC on its Twitter page.

Ibrahim stated that what was reported by the EFCC was not what transpired in court.

Responding, the judge said: “The court of public opinion is not a court of coordinate jurisdiction. It is this court that has the last say at the end of this matter. Not the court of public opinion.”

“From the beginning of this case, I have said the record of this case are public records and it can be obtained by anybody including the media,” the judge said.

Addressing the prosecution counsel, the judge warned that there will be consequences if the proceeding of the court is misrepresented.

“I don’t want to hear about distorted publications again,” he said.

“If I hear about it again, I’m going to throw away your case and you can take it to whoever you like.”