JUST IN: EU Regulator Says AstraZeneca Is ‘Safe And Effective’ Vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has stated that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

EU’s Medicines Agency Chief, Emer Cooke made this known to newsmen during a press conference after a probe of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine by the body’s safety committee on Thursday.

Cooke claimed the AstraZeneca vaccine was “safe and effective” and was not linked to an increased risk of blood clots.

The meeting was necessitated by recent concerns over the safety of the vaccine around the world.

These concerns have also led to scepticism in Nigeria, which led the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye to dismiss concerns about the side effects of the vaccine in Nigeria some days ago.