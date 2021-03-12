Kaduna Kidnap: 172 Students, Eight Others Rescued With Several Still Missing – Govt

Kaduna State Government has stated that 172 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna have been rescued by the troops of the Nigerian Army.

The State Government also revealed that 8 staff of the institution were also rescued in the operation carried out in the early hours of Friday.

Recall that armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan gave the update on the latest abduction of students.

He said troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today rescued the victims comprising 130 male students and 30 female students.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly,” he said.

“The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.”

He also noted that some of the rescued individuals were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.