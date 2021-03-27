Kaduna Now Bandits’ Hub – Shehu Sani Reacts To Kidnap Of RCCG Members

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has lamented that bandits have turned Kaduna State into their hub.

Sani made the remark in response to the abduction of some members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, in the State.

Reacting, Sani lamented the mass abduction of Kaduna residents.

In a tweet, the former lawmaker wrote: “The report of the Kidnapping of RCCG members along Kachia road in Kaduna is yet another tragedy.

“Bandits have turned our state into their hub; before one kidnap is resolved, another one is unfolding. Humans have become preys. On entry you meet their snare, on exit you meet their ambush.”